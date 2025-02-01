Rams 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Post-Senior Bowl Edition
Following their deep playoff run this season, the Los Angeles Rams have returned to consistent playoff contender status thanks a a fascinating young core that improved in the second half of the year.
Head coach Sean McVay remains one of the best in the game and was a key reason for the team’s rebound late in the campaign to reclaim the NFC West title. Now, it’s time for Los Angeles to take the next step at being potential NFC championship contenders in 2025. To do that, they must improve or add depth to critical areas.
After this week’s Senior Bowl, let’s dive into a brand-new Rams mock draft and look at some potential selections in this year’s NFL Draft.
Round 1, No. 26: Texas DB Jahdae Barron
With a young defensive group, especially one that has shown promise, adding a potential cornerstone defensive back would give the Rams a potential monster unit in the making. While an offensive tackle would make more sense here, general manager Les Snead should go in a best player available direction. It would be hard to argue against Barron, one of the most versatile players in the draft. He can play or start at nickel, outside cornerback, or safety due to his incredible coverage IQ and physicality as a tackler.
Round 3, No. 90: South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
It wouldn’t come as a surprise if this is not the Rams lone Day Two selection if they chose to trade out of the first round. However, we are not projecting mock trades at this time. If the Rams stay put, Knight would be a fantastic option for Chris Shula’s defense. The former Georgia Tech and UNC Charlotte transfer is a physical presence in the middle of the defense with the length and build to be high tackle rate linebacker. He may not be an ideal coverage defender but his asset in the run game gives him value.
Round 3, No. 100: N.C. State OT Anthony Belton
One of the standout offensive linemen from the Senior Bowl was Belton. He consistently stone-walled bull rushes and counters with an excellent anchor and powerful upper half that makes him hard to get by. He did have issues against speed from time to time. However, Belton would be a great fit as a developmental starting left tackle in Los Angeles and a blindside protector for quarterback Matthew Stafford
Round 4, No. 126: Miami TE Elijah Arroyo
We’ll continue handing out the Rams Senior Bowl standouts as this next one was arguably the best tight end from this week of practice. Arroyo is a playmaker with the ball in his hands and can get yards after the catch like nobodies business. The former Hurricane is also an impressive route runner with the overall build to be an adequate blocker in the trenches. For now, Arroyo projects in the F-move role for the Rams.
Round 6, No. 192 overall: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard
It’s time for McVay to begin the search for the future at quarterback. Stafford won’t be around much longer and there are questions about his ability to be patient with younger signal callers. In this case, this is a development selection. Leonard led the Fighting Irish to the National Championship just a few weeks ago and is as tough as they come. He’s a mobile player who can get the ball where it needs to go and with steady footwork and poise can be deadly accurate as he flashed at Duke in the last couple of seasons.
Round 6, No. 203: Louisville WR Ja’Corey Brooks
If your NFL team has the chance to add wide receiver depth in the draft, you take it. In this case, the Rams select a playmaker who flashed throughout his career at Louisville and Alabama. Brooks is an impressive receiver with adequate route running ability and separation. However, drops have been an issue throughout his career. He’ll need to work on his ball skills once he gets to the league.
Round 6, No. 204: Oregon iDL Jamaree Caldwell
With Bobby Brown set to become a free agent, the Rams will need to secure a potential new nose tackle for Shula’s defense. Caldwell didn’t receive a ton of opportuntires at Oregon but showed out at this week’s Senior Bowl, displaying impressive quickness and lateral movement at 6-foot-2, 342 pounds. He could be a potential riser in this year’s draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.