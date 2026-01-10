Why Rams Have a Dominant Win Waiting For Them in Carolina

The Los Angeles Rams will have a major clash today against the Carolina Panthers of the NFC South. This is not just your other clash, but one that will open up the playoffs and send one team packing and one team on to the divisional round.

The Rams want to be the team that advances and they want to do it with a little payback. The Panthers beat the Rams earlier this season, and now the Rams want to return the favor and make it hurt more.

The Rams will come into this game with a lot of different playmakers back for them. That is huge for this team because they have been without for several weeks now.

That makes the Rams favorites, and they will look at that and make sure they take care of business. They know that to do that, they will need to make sure they have the best game plan and having to execute it. It all starts with whatever side of the ball takes the field first. They will set the tone.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rams want to dominate

Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated gave one last major predication for the Rams, Panthers game

The Rams are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s game, currently projected to win by 10.5 points. I think they’ll cover that spread and some, taking care of business against a Panthers team that got the better of them in late November. It’ll be a revenge game of sorts for Stafford & Co., and I’m expecting them to make a big statement in a first-round rout of Carolina.

The Panthers have the worst point differential of any team in the playoffs this year. They ended the regular season having been outscored by their opponents by 69 points, scoring 311 themselves while surrendering 380. Los Angeles, on the other hand, has a +172 point differential, leaning upon their sensational offense which scored 518 points this season––most in the NFL.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I think the Rams’ offense will overpower the Panthers’ defense, and that playmakers like Nacua, Adams and Kyren Williams will all have big games. I’m expecting a blowout in this one, with the Rams picking up a road win by at least two touchdowns.

Getting this type of result will mean that the Rams offense will be on fire in this game. That is something they want to get back into, and we know it will be no surprise to see, especially in a big-time game.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.