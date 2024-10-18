Rams Make Decision on Jordan Whittington, Joe Noteboom Playing in Week 7
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that he expects wide receiver Jordan Whittington to play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. McVay noted that the Rams did not activate offensive lineman Joe Noteboom off of the injured reserve practice window, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
Whittington injured his shoulder during the Rams' Week 5 24-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers but has not missed any games since the Rams had a bye the following week. Despite hurting his shoulder, Whittington still finished as the Rams' leading receiver that game with seven receptions for 89 yards.
Whittington has caught 18 passes for 201 yards so far this season, though he is still looking for his first NFL touchdown. Whittington is second on the Rams in both receptions and receiving yards and has taken on a larger role in the offense over the past two games. Partially because of injuries to wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Whittington has caught at least six passes over each of the last two games.
The Rams drafted Whittington in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas and is the latest late-round pick to make a quick impact for the Rams. Last season, Nacua emerged from the get-go as the team's top receiver after he was a fifth-round pick by the Rams. While Whittington has not become the team's No. 1 wideout by any means, he has seen his role increase over the last few weeks and should continue to make a significant impact with Kupp and Nacua still dealing with injuries.
McVay called Kupp, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 2, questionable for Sunday's game.
The Rams will not have Noteboom back just yet this week. The Rams opened Noteboom's practice window this week after he missed the last four games on injured reserve with an ankle, but have not officially activated him to play. Noteboom was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and will not play on Sunday against the Raiders.
