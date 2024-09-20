Rams Add New DL For Second Official Injury Report Before Showdown With 49ers
Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Bobby Brown III was added to the latest injury report. Brown is listed with an ankle injury.
The nose tackle was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Davis Allen, Joshua Karty, Cooper Kup, Cobie Durant, and Kevin Dotson were all listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Allen, Karty, and Kupp didn't practice Thursday. Durant has made some progress as he was a limited participant.
Dotson was a full participant in Thursday's practice, which indicates he will likely play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Karty is dealing with a groin issue but is also expected to play.
The Rams coaching staff has been challenged with several moving parts, given the loss of several starters and backups. It's difficult to have a solid game plan when players are getting injured frequently.
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula said the coaches are trying to put each player in the best position possible on the field, while also navigating through injuries.
"As coaches, you try to identify issues as far as, 'is there anything that we can do schematically to put guys in better positions?'," Shula said via the team transcript. "And then with players, 'is there anything that we have that is slowing them down?'"
The 49ers will also be missing key starters on both sides of the ball. The most notable being Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.
San Francisco will also have to rely on some backups to fill the shoes of the missing trio.
It's nowhere near the amount of injuries the Rams have suffered, but San Francisco won't be nearly as lethal without three of their best offensive weapons.
As injuries pile up, the Rams are close to reaching the maximum amount of players on injured reserve who can be designated for return. Starters Steve Avila, Jonah Jackson, John Johnson III, Darious Williams, and Puka Nacua are all on injured reserve. There are also several backup players on injured reserve: Joe Noteboom, Tre Tomlinson, Derion Kendrick, Larell Murchison, KT Leveston, and Conor McDermott.
At this point, it seems like the Rams are falling apart and it's only Week 3 of the season.
With the unprecedented number of injuries, fans are questioning whether there is a need for better strength and conditioning staff or if it's just bad luck that has plagued Los Angeles this year. Either way, the injuries have set a solemn tone for the 2024 season.
How much more can the Rams take?