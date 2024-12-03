Rams Add Young Talented CB Forbes to Defense
Coming off their huge Week 13 win in New Orleans, the Los Angeles Rams made a move on Monday.
According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Rams claimed cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. off waivers, from the Washington Commanders.
Forbes was selected in the 1st-round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders out of Mississippi State.
The move might come as a surprise considering Forbes was only in his second year in Washington.
Forbes played in 20 games, with seven starts for Washington. Forbes has struggled a bit since coming into the NFL. And the Commanders hired head coach Dan Quinn just this offseason. The move can be because Forbes did not fit the Quinn defensive scheme in Washington.
By the Rams claiming Forbes, it gives him a fresh start with the Rams, which are filled with young talent all over the defensive side of the ball.
Forbes is still under his rookie deal that runs up to 2026. And by claiming him off waivers, the Rams take on the remainder of Forbes's contract from the Commanders.
"We did, yes. Yeah, a player that we liked as part of the evaluation process coming out a couple of years ago, out of Mississippi State," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Had a lot of ball production. Had some good tape out there, even when we played them last year. Showed versatility, showed competitive toughness on the edge, and good ball skill. So, a guy that I do not know too much about personality. Cam Curl was excited to be able to reunite with him. But we will get him in here and get him acclimated to the building but he was a guy that we liked and had a familiarity with just based on the evaluation coming out of Mississippi State. And then I thought there was some tape that he had put out there when we have gone against him, last year."
Forbes brings more depth into the Rams young secondary group. Forbes will likely be competing for second-team reps and will help the Rams defense when they have more defensive back personnel packages in the game.
The Rams will be back at home in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills and try to get above .500.
