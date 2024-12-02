Rams Are Still In Place To Make Playoff Push
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) stay alive in the playoff picture as they earn a key road win over the New Orleans Saints (4-8) on Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. With just five games left to play, the Rams will need to maximize their opportunities and win a lot down the stretch to have a chance.
After falling back under .500 last week in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home, the Rams were required to win at least four of their final six games to have any playoff hopes. They started on the right foot with a win over a lesser opponent and have inched closer to their goal.
Head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media after the Week 13 win and spoke on what the procedure will be going forward when seeking to reach the postseason.
"One day at a time, I think that's the only thing that we can do," McVay said. "All we could do was really be able to get one win this week and we were able to do that and we're going to put everything that we can into our week of preparation. I did think there was improvement for our football team collectively, that's what I want to continue to see. Obviously, we want to be able to strain as hard as we possibly can to put ourselves in a position to win football games, but I also want to see us improve. I want to see us pour everything that we've got, when we look back on this. We have no regrets with the way that we approach it as players, as coaches, and if we can do that, I know it's going to give us the best opportunity to be able to get the results. When we get these precious opportunities, which is five left now guaranteed, we're going to try to maximize them."
Around the NFC West contenders, the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) are atop the standings after a comeback win at home over the New York Jets this week. The Arizona Cardinals crumbled and fell to the Minnesota Vikings on the road and fell to 6-6, tied with the Rams for second place.
The San Francisco 49ers were pummeled for a second week in-a-row, falling to the Buffalo Bills by 25 points and with a 5-7 record have completely been eliminated from any chance at the playoffs.
The Rams will play that Bills team next week at home, somewhere they have not won since Week 8 against the Vikings. A loss would not eliminate them from contention, but finding a way to win that game and upset one of the NFL's best would give them a great chance to enter the postseason.
Next week, the Seahawks and Cardinals will play for the second time in the past three weeks. The Rams are obviously focused on themselves, but hoping for a Cardinals win so that both teams will be 7-6 instead of the Seahawks being 8-5 and handedly atop the division standings.
