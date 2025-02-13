Rams Better Have Good Backup Plan for Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams proved that they are one of the best teams in the NFC this season, winning 10 of their last 14 games to gain some momentum heading into 2025.
The problem, though, is that the Rams may find themselves with some pretty significant offensive holes if they are not careful.
Los Angeles is preparing to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been a mainstay in the Rams' aerial attack since entering the NFL in 2017.
While the prospect of moving Kupp is certainly understandable given his age, contract and declining production, it begs the question: do the Rams have a backup plan here?
Right now, assuming Kupp is off the roster, Los Angeles only has one truly reliable receiver under contract for next season: Puka Nacua. That's it.
Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are both headed for free agency, and the rest of the Rams' depth chart at wide out is not exactly appealing.
For that reason, Los Angeles better have some replacements for Kupp already lined up, especially in the event that it loses both Robinson and Atwell next month. Heck, even if the Rams keep one of the two (or both), they still need another receiver.
Los Angeles does have some money to play with this offseason, so it should be able to find a weapon on the open market. That doesn't necessarily mean that the Rams will bag Tee Higgins, but maybe they can add someone like Elijah Moore, Marquise Brown or Darius Slayton.
Heck, maybe even Los Angeles takes a gamble on Stefon Diggs.
The crux of the matter is that the Rams will not exactly be trading from a position of major strength if they move Kupp. They don't have a lot of pieces there, so they better make sure they know what they are doing before they find themselves in a rut.
We do have every reason to trust Sean McVay and Les Snead. They have done a great job steering the boat thus far. But mishaps do happen, even under the best regimes.
Let's just hope the Rams don't make a major mistake here.
