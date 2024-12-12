Rams' Bitter Rival 49ers' Injuries To Play Major Role On Thursday Night
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) prepare for their Week 15 battle with their bitter division rival, San Francisco 49ers (6-7) on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers have been plagued with injuries all year and several could come into play this week against a surging Rams team.
The 49ers recently broke their three-game losing streak with a 25-point win over the Chicago Bears at home last Sunday. They have seen multiple players on both sides of the ball go down with injuries with several being out for the remainder of the regular season.
Unfortunately for the Rams, the 49ers are the healthiest they have been in the past month, but are still going to be missing multiple key pieces.
Starting running back Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason suffered injuries in Week 13 against the Bills. McCaffrey has been shut down for the rest of the year while Mason was placed on injured reserve and will not be back for several weeks, if at all.
To make matters worse for the 49ers, rookie running back Isaac Guerendo took a majority of the carries last week and he was injured against the Bears. Guerendo is currently listed as questionable and was only ability to practice in limited capacity on Wednesday.
The 49ers will be extremely thin in the running back room which will bode well for the Rams defense that has struggled this season to stop the run. Even if the 49ers have Guerendo healthy and are healthy enough to establish a strong rush, it will be even tougher without their best blocker.
49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams is arguably the best at his position in the league and has been ruled out for the third-straight week as he continues to struggle with an ankle injury.
On the defensive side of the ball, All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa could potentially returned after missing the past few weeks with hip and oblique injuries. He is second on the team in sacks with seven and is a game wrecker when on the field. The Rams will likely struggle if Bosa plays.
49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (achilles) may also be available after being sidelined the past two weeks. Greenlaw has been a cornerstone piece of the 49ers defense and they have missed him dearly in the middle of the field.
Just last week, all of the players mentioned were ruled out and have been for the past several weeks. They are slowly getting healthier just in time for a season-defining matchup with the Rams. If the Rams can continue their offensive hot streak, they should be able to pull out a third-straight win.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE