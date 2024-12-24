Rams Bitter Rival Seahawks Recent Collapse Key For Playoff Push
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) have done everything necessary over the past two months to enter the playoff conversation, but needed a collapse from the competing teams in the NFC West to put them in prime position. That is exactly what they have received over the past few weeks.
After their week 14 divisional win over the Arizona Cardinals (7-8), the Seahawks sat in first place with an 8-5 record and were seemingly the team that was going to come out of the division. That may still be possible, but much more unlikely after the last two games.
The Seahawks proceeded to lose back-to-back home games to fall to 8-7 and out of first place in the division. All the while, the Rams were winning eight of their last 10 games with a current four-game win streak. One surges while the other crumbles and the Rams sit atop the standings after Week 16.
The Seahawks would need to win out their final two games, starting on the road next week against the Chicago Bears and then wrapping up the regular season with a divisional battle against the Rams. If the Rams find a win next week against the Cardinals, they will clinch another division title.
It could still come down to the final game of the regular season to decide the winner of the division, but after what the Seahawks have put on tape in recent games, it does not look promising. The Rams have taken full advantage of the latest struggles from their bitter rival.
The only way it comes down to Week 18 is if the Rams lose next week and the Seahawks find a win on the road, something they have done three games in a row away from Lumen Field. The winner of Rams and Seahawks at SoFi Stadium would most likely be the division winner, barring a tiebreaker.
The fact that the Rams are even in the conversation to win the West is unbelievable considering their 1-4 start, but also needed the Seahawks and Cardinals to falter, which they both did. One more win for the Rams will lock it up and put a cherry on top of a magical comeback season.
