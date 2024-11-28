Rams’ Bitter Rival Star Reveals Coach’s Brutal Message
The Los Angeles Rams certainly aren't feeling too great about themselves following the shellacking they just took from the Philadelphia Eagles, but they may actually still be feeling a bit better than the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers fell to the Green Bay Packers in a laugher this past Sunday, as quarterback Brock Purdy was sidelined with a shoulder injury.
San Francisco dropped to 5-6 with the loss, a rather stunning record for a team that just made it to the Super Bowl last February.
Times are tough in the Bay, and after the loss, Niners tight end George Kittle revealed what head coach Kyle Shanahan said to the team.
"Without going word for word—that's not Niner football," Kittle said. "We didn't play the way we want to play, whether it's missed tackles on defense, penalties. Basically, what I already said to you guys. I do a good job of taking what Kyle says and just saying it right back to you guys."
You can pretty much say that for any game the 49ers have played this season. Heck, they haven't looked themselves even in their wins.
To be fair, much of it has to do with injuries.
San Francisco has been absolutely ravaged with health issues on both sides of the ball this season, and with Purdy now dealing with the shoulder injury, it makes the Niners' chances of sneaking into the playoffs that much slimmer.
The 49ers entered the season considered the odds-on favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl once again and appeared more ready than anyone to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the throne.
After all, San Francisco boasted what seemed to be the most talented roster in football, and it has been the best team in its conference for the better part of the last five seasons.
However, things have certainly not gone according to plan for the Niners in 2024, and Shanahan—who is under some fire himself—may be out of answers for his squad.
The Rams beat the 49ers earlier in the season and will face San Francisco again on Dec. 12.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE