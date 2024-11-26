Former NFL Star Shreds Rams' Hated Rival Coach
The San Francisco 49ers fell to an incomprehensible 5-6 with their Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and while the 49ers didn't have Brock Purdy, we can't sit here and pretend like San Francisco hasn't been having serious issues all season.
The Niners surrendered 38 points in their embarrassing 28-point defeat at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and afterward, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho ripped 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
"Kyle Shanahan looks like he's mismanaged the staff, he's mismanaged the roster, and he's mismanaged the offense," Acho said on The Facility.
Acho also took it a step further and said that Shanahan's decision to fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has had catastrophic consequences.
"You fired Steve Wilks because there was a lack of a personality and personnel fit," Acho said. "Okay, you fire Steve Wilks, but he had the No. 3 defense in football (in points allowed last season). And now, Sorensen has like the 25th-best defense in football."
San Francisco actually ranks 21st in scoring defense this season, but it does not detract from his overall point that things just aren't right.
"Yesterday, the Niners allowed 38 points in a regular season game, the first time in 37 games since the Kansas City Chiefs did so Oct. 23 of 2022," Acho continued. "So you mismanaged the staff."
Shanahan has faced some harsh criticism for his questionable decision making on the big stage.
He was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator when the team blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51. He has already lost a pair of Super Bowls—both at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs—with the 49ers.
But this marks the first time that Shanahan is truly getting slammed during the regular season.
"Kyle Shanahan has mismanaged the staff," concluded Acho. "That's abundantly clear. I believe he has mismanaged the roster. I believe he's mismanaged the offense. This is the most disappointing season, considering the expectations of the Kyle Shanahan era, and I don't believe it's close."
In spite of San Francisco's struggles this year, it is just one game out of first place in the NFC West (the Los Angeles Rams are also 5-6), but that has a lot more to do with the pedestrian nature of the division than anything else.
Things won't get much easier for the Niners next week, as they will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE