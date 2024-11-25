Rams' Bitter Rival Looked Awful In Week 12
The Los Angeles Rams' bitter division rival has not looked this bad in several years. The San Francisco 49ers (5-6) just lost to the Green Bay Packers (8-3) by a score of 38-10. It marks the worst loss (28 pts) since 2018. They have lost three of their last five and have not won two-straight yet.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke after the game and visibly upset with his team's performance. The highest total of points that the 49ers had allowed prior to this loss was 28 points from the Kansas City Chiefs. They exceeded that number by 10 this week.
"I'm really not concerned right now about how many guys we missed today, we didn't play good enough," Shanahan said postgame. "So that's not a factor, but when you are missing some guys you do have to be better and when you have those penalties. We didn't stop the run like we did and then having those three turnovers in the second half, that's how you get embarrassed.-- First of all, we all got embarrassed, so no one played that great."
Having starting quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive lineman Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, and cornerback Charvarius Ward inactive for the game played a major role, but was not the reason they lost the game. Even still, those are major injuries that cost this tea in a multiple of ways.
Discipline and team chemistry was a huge issue as well with the 49ers committing nine penalties for 77 yards. They had just one red zone trip and were able to score a touchdown off of it. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen threw for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Everything went wrong for the 49ers in a very hostile environment at Lambeau Field. Three turnovers, including two fumbles and an interception would cost them badly. The Packers ran 20 more plays than the 49ers did a they went 3-10 on third down conversions. There were no positives in the loss.
There are many concerns and questions surrounding this organization as they are having their worst season with the most injuries they have experienced in the past five seasons. At this juncture of the season with a 5-6 record, their playoff chances are dropping quickly with a brutal upcoming schedule.
