Watch: Matthew Stafford Hits Van Jefferson for an Early 14-Yard TD

The Rams moved down the field relatively quick during their first drive on offense, but after a dropped pass by Cooper Kupp and an overthrown attempt by Matthew Stafford intended for Tyler Higbee, L.A. was forced to kick a field goal on the team's opening drive.

Following their first possession, the Rams orchestrated a nine-play drive, going 75 yards to pull ahead 10-7 as the first quarter expired.

Stafford directed traffic in the pocket, showing patience and hit second-year receiver Van Jefferson for the 14-yard score.

The touchdown marked Jefferson's second score of the season, putting him ahead of last year's total as a rookie.

Watch the video below:

The Rams haven't trailed in many games this season, but as they fell behind following a Cardinals' touchdown early on in the first quarter, Stafford and company answered back in a big way.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.