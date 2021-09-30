Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Cardinals in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

When two undefeated teams go head-to-head, it's bound to be a highly anticipated matchup.

Plus, this contest will dictate which team stands alone atop the NFC West after one month of play officially in the books. The Rams and Cardinals both enter Week 4 with offenses that rank in the top five, so points should be at a premium.

The Rams have displayed the firepower the franchise had dreamed of when they traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, and that attempt to take the passing game up a few notches has been nothing short of explosive.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were also busy suiters this offseason, adding key veterans that have had a critical hand in assisting Arizona to a superior start in 2021. The Cardinals have also seen sizeable growth in quarterback Kyler Murray's leadership quality and capability to lead the offense with his quick release.

Sunday's showdown will be full of storylines as this divisional showing will feature two of the best teams after three weeks.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Rams (3-0), Cardinals (3-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

