September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Cardinals in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
Author:

When two undefeated teams go head-to-head, it's bound to be a highly anticipated matchup. 

Plus, this contest will dictate which team stands alone atop the NFC West after one month of play officially in the books. The Rams and Cardinals both enter Week 4 with offenses that rank in the top five, so points should be at a premium.

The Rams have displayed the firepower the franchise had dreamed of when they traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, and that attempt to take the passing game up a few notches has been nothing short of explosive.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were also busy suiters this offseason, adding key veterans that have had a critical hand in assisting Arizona to a superior start in 2021. The Cardinals have also seen sizeable growth in quarterback Kyler Murray's leadership quality and capability to lead the offense with his quick release.

Sunday's showdown will be full of storylines as this divisional showing will feature two of the best teams after three weeks.

Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

Game Information: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Rams (3-0), Cardinals (3-0)

Recommended Articles

IMG-0611
Play

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Rams take on the Cardinals in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

48 seconds ago
IMG-0604
Play

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

The Rams have released their first injury report ahead of the Week 4 game against the Cardinals.

14 hours ago
IMG-0603
Play

Rams Offensive Line Grades Out Among the Top Units Through Week 3

The Rams have arguably the league's best offensive line through the first three weeks of the season.

19 hours ago

Date/Time: Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fubo.tv

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0611
News

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 4: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

49 seconds ago
IMG-0604
News

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

14 hours ago
IMG-0603
News

Rams Offensive Line Grades Out Among the Top Units Through Week 3

19 hours ago
IMG-0016
News

Rams Designate Two Players Off Injured Reserve | Team Tracker

21 hours ago
IMG-0596
News

Rams LB Terrell Lewis is Poised for Major Role Following Justin Hollins' Injury

22 hours ago
IMG-0573
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award

23 hours ago
IMG-0599
News

Watch: Rams' 'Sounds of the Game' From Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

Sep 29, 2021
IMG-0594
News

Watch: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Mic'd up in Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

Sep 28, 2021