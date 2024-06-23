Rams Center Listed Toward Bottom Of NFL In New Ranking
The Los Angeles Rams made some minor but vital changes to their roster heading into the new season. The Rams signed some key pieces to their roster; however, they also made some changes within their roster regarding position changes.
It's unusual for some players to change positions at times, but it took place with the Rams as they moved their 2023 second-round draft pick, offensive lineman Steve Avila, from guard to center.
Avila will now be the primary center for the Rams as he moves back to his original position. This season will be Avila's first time at center professionally. It will take some time to adjust, which is why the latest PFF rankings have Avila ranked in the bottom half of the center rankings.
Avila shone at guard for the Rams in his rookie season, earning a 61.1 grade and showing his pass-blocking prowess. Everything points toward Avila sliding into the center spot for the Rams in 2024, and he’ll likely perform just as well.- Thomas Valentine, via PFF
Ranking Avila at 22 may seem a bit harsh, but it's fair, considering he is moving into a new position at the professional level. Who knows, Avila could slide right in just fine and not skip a beat. However, it could be an adjustment period for the 24-year-old as he dusts off the cobwebs.
As a junior at TCU, Avila started in 11 games and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the nation’s highest-graded center in week one at 87.2. Avila is a physical specimen who loves to get his hands dirty and should fit right into his new/original position.
