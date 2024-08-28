Rams Claim Former 49ers RB Off Waivers
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed running back Cody Schrader off of waivers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Schrader signed with the San Francisco 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent in May and spent the offseason with the team before he was waived on Tuesday as the 49ers narrowed down their final 53-man roster.
Schrader remains in the NFC West.
Schrader went undrafted out of Missouri after spending two years with the program. After Schrader carried the ball 170 times for 745 yards during his first year at Missouri, he rushed for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry in his final season of college. He finished third in the FBS in rushing yards and was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC.
Before he transferred to Missouri as a walk-on, Schrader spent his first four years of college at Truman State University, a division II football program. At Truman, Schrader set several program records, including for rushing yards and touchdowns.
During his final season at Truman in 2021, Schrader set the program's single-season rushing yards record as he carried the ball 300 times for 2,074 yards and 25 touchdowns in just 12 games. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry and also caught 22 passes for 214 yards.
Schrader is looking to become one of the rare former walk-ons and Division II football players to find a spot with an NFL team. He saw action in the 49ers' three preseason games this summer, recording 48 yards on 14 carries.
The 5-foot-8 back joins a Rams team with just three running backs; Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Ronnie Rivers. Williams was the Rams' lead back in 2023, recording 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns on an average of 5.0 yards per carry.
The Rams drafted Corum, the starting running back for Michigan's championship-winning team, in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Neither Williams, Corum, nor Rivers played in the preseason this summer.
