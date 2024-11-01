Rams Coach Reveals Expectations For Offense
With a win on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will find themselves back in the thick of things in the NFC West.
A couple of weeks ago, the Rams season looked like it was going to be over before it even started. But after back-to-back wins, the Rams are looking to make a push for a playoff spot.
It was huge for the Rams to get their top two wide receivers back, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. They both had a big impact on the Rams' victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.
The Rams will head in Week 9 with a few more days of rest, which they needed. They will be facing a divisional rival in the Seattle Seahawks. It is never easy to play in Seattle because of the crowd advantage.
This Rams staff won't be phased and will have their players ready to go.
"Last week was very abnormal, " said Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "Anytime you play a Thursday game for both teams it is abnormal. It just was extra abnormal because those guys [Kupp and Nunca] truly did not practice yet. Puka did not practice until that Tuesday, it was just a walk though. It was not like a week before getting ready or anything like that so he was doing it on the side.
"In any sport, when you practice and you are playing that sport, you are going to get more comfortable and hopefully get better at your craft. Just having them back yesterday, felt like normal. Stack it on, before we get the pads on. Hopefully for Sunday, it is not the first time he has been back in six weeks. It is the second time."
The Rams have handled good teams and defenses well despite missing two weapons. Now they can play to their potential and keep building that chemistry.
"It is just like anything, the more continuity you have," LaFleur said. "These guys have played together for a few weeks, you expect improvement, we expect improvement. We expect to see more and I know they expect to see more themselves. Again, every week is just about continuing to improve and gel.
"Continue to play with physicality, which is needed every week to be a successful offense because, among all else, they are learning and getting better at their fundamentals. Or learning what we are expecting from a scheme standpoint. But the physicality is always going to be what is going to take you to the level you want."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE