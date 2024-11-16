Rams Coach Shoots Down Notion of Decline
For many reasons, the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Miami Dolphins at home on Monday Night Football frustrated Rams head coach Sean McVay. However, arguably, one of the most significant reasons is how the team looked different from the three games leading up to the home loss.
After starting 1-4, the Rams began getting healthier over the last few weeks, and their record showed it. As critical Rams players who missed time with injuries returned, the Rams' play gradually improved.
That is until the Dolphins came to town on Monday night and seemingly kept the Rams off balance all night. McVay noted how he and the team digested the loss.
"It was uncharacteristic,” McVay said. “You talk about, you say, 'Hey, I think we're a lot closer to that team that won the three games.' You can't allow one three-hour window, in some instances, there were some positives from the defense and different things like that, and special teams.
However, as frustrating as the loss was, McVay believes it was a valuable teaching tool for a Rams team that is relatively young overall. He plans to use the loss as a learning lesson for the team.
“A lot of good learning opportunities from an offensive perspective," McVay said. "I like the way that the guys have come back. If there is anything that I do know about this football team, there is a resilience, there is a grit, there is a mental toughness, and there is an ability to respond.
“I think they've had a good week, and I'm looking forward to capping it off the right way today. It's a great challenge going into Foxborough. They have some good positive momentum going, but I expect our guys to be ready to go and play well."
With plenty of games left to be played, the loss to the Dolphins will either be what derails the Rams' season, or it will be a midseason wake up call for a team that has the potential to make it to the playoffs.
Time will tell which one will be the case for a Rams team that could make a run.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again