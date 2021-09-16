Rams at Colts Week 2: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 2 looking to build off their opening weekend success and add to their win total. Meanwhile, the Colts are a hungry team searching for their first victory.
The Rams offense looked as advertised last weekend against the Bears, totaling 386 yards of total offense and three touchdowns from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Colts, however, largely underachieved as they scuffled to turn positive yardage into points. Indianapolis was held to 16 points in Week 1 against the Seahawks.
This weekend’s matchup marks the 45th time the Rams and Colts will have met in the regular season. The Colts currently hold the upper hand with a 23-19-2 all-time record. However, most recently on Sept. 10, 2017, Sean McVay made his head coaching debut with the Rams and defeated the Colts by the final score of 46-9.
Sunday's broadcasting crew will feature play-by-play analyst Kenny Albert, color analyst Jonathan Vilma and sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak.
Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.
Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
Current Records: Rams (1-0), Colts (0-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)
TV: FOX
Streaming: Fubo.tv
Radio: 93.1 JACK FM
