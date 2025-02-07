Rams Continue to Spread Influence to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, under new head coach Liam Cohen, to be on their staff. The last time these two were working together was when they were on the Los Angeles Rams, and they both helped out on the offensive side of the ball.
Waldron didn't have the best year with the Bears. He's the only Bears coordinator in history to be fired mid-season. In the leadup to his firing, the Bears went on a three-game losing streak, and Caleb Williams was consistently at the bottom of all major quarterback categories.
Now, he'll more likely than not be the passing game coordinator, and hopefully, a limited role will decrease any chance of that regression finding its way to Jacksonville. The Jaguars hope they can replicate the success that was found the last time these two were together.
The Jaguars continue to add personnel from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which could lead to a passing attack similar to the one in Los Angeles. These moves give even more credibility to the idea that the Jaguars would be interested in trading for Cooper Kupp.
The priority in Jacksonville should be revitalizing the career that Trevor Lawrence was meant to have and competing for their division once again. It looked like they had a grip on the AFC South and would continue to do so for years to come. That was before the Houston Texans drafted CJ Stroud, and the Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson.
In the blink of an eye, the Jaguars went from having the best quarterback in their division to having to deal with two great quarterbacks for the foreseeable future. McVay excels at using the play-action pass and making life as simple as possible for his quarterback.
The Jaguars are hoping this much Ram influence in their coaching staff will allow a similar system to take place and restore the confidence in their franchise quarterback, whose confidence was shot this season.
A way they can accomplish that is the aforementioned trade for Kupp, who would pair nicely with their rookie Brian Thomas Jr, who was an NFL OROY finalist. With more Rams staff joining, this trade has legitimate legs to stand on and could be what this offense needs to reach new heights.
