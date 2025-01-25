Does Cooper Kupp to the Jaguars Make Sense?
Liam Coen played a big part in revitalizing Baker Mayfield's career in Tampa Bay. He now is the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars after it was reported that he would sign a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Trevor Lawrence's career up to this point hasn't exactly been what was envisioned for him coming out of college. It's possible that Coen would want to find a star for Lawrence to maximize his abilities on offense. Cooper Kupp has come up in trade rumors, and Coen might want to target Kupp.
Coen comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree and has worked with Kupp in the past. This trade would make a lot of sense for the Jaguars, as they would find another weapon for Lawrence. He could also mentor Brian Thomas Jr., their star rookie receiver.
Kupp has been amazing for the Los Angeles Rams, so what sense would it make to trade him? I recently wrote an article talking about whether the Rams should trade Kupp or not. I don't think it would be in the Rams' best interest to trade him, and I believe they owe it to him to let him retire a Ram.
However, they would benefit by trading away their second-biggest contract, freeing up a lot of cap space for potential coveted free agents. The jury is still out on whether Matthew Stafford will retire or not, and McVay would like an answer sooner rather than later.
Stafford and Kupp are their two biggest contracts, and they could potentially move off of both of them this off-season. This would allow the Rams to completely invest in their young core and seek other young players in free agency, like Jevon Holland from the Miami Dolphins.
Kupp's role in the offense will be missed, but it's not like they don't have a young offensive threat in Puka Nacua. They also have Jordan Whittington, who can step up and be the WR2 for this team. They've drafted well the past couple of years, and they hope that streak can continue in the 2025 NFL draft.
If you're the Jaguars, I think you start calling LA's phone and asking if they're really that committed to their aging star. Kupp would provide immense value for them, and for the Rams, it would have to be a significant trade package with multiple picks involved or a promising young prospect.
LA has all the leverage here, and if the package isn't enough for them, they can always keep Kupp as he still has another year on his deal.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE