Rams' Cooper Kupp Timeline of Return Revealed
Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return by Week 7, but that's not a guarantee, according to head coach Sean McVay.
"The Raiders was always an optimistic target date, just based on a few weeks back," McVay said via the team transcript.
Kupp hasn't played since Week 2 when he sprained his left ankle in the blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Although he's been sidelined for the last three games, the Rams didn't think it was necessary to place him on injured reserve.
McVay didn't disclose whether the star receiver would begin to practice once the team returned from its bye week.
Kupp isn't the only star receiver to deal with an injury as Puka Nacua landed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Nacua hasn't played since the season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Nacua made an untimely departure after just the first half of the Week 1 matchup. Nacua's sophomore campaign was spoiled by a re-aggravated knee injury he had been dealing with since training camp.
Kupp and Nacua got to take the field together for just two quarters this season. Hopefully, the duo can return for the latter half of the season.
Along with the slew of injuries the Rams have dealt with in the first four games of the season, the squad didn't come out of Week 5 unscathed.
Rookie receiver Jordan Whittington has a shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson has some swelling in his knee.
Rookie defensive end Braden Fiske has a sore shoulder, safety Kamren Curl has hip soreness, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has back soreness.
Although these aren't major injuries, it's reflective of the theme for the Rams this season. Los Angeles has dealt with injuries since training camp and it's evident the injuries have persisted into the bye week.
The Rams will have to do some major soul-searching during the bye week. The squad sits at 1-4 after a 24-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Costly turnovers once again prevented the Rams from winning a close game. Having only one win is not an ideal situation to be in, especially since several starters remain on injured reserve.
There have been several moving parts for the Rams which hasn't made it easy to win games, but the team is confident the tide can change as the season progresses.
"You can't be scared to put yourself back out there no matter what the record is," Stafford said via the team transcript.