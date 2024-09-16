Rams' Cooper Kupp Will Miss 'Extended Period of Time' With New Injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to miss an extended period of time with an ankle injury, head coach Sean McVay said Monday, via The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.
Kupp exited during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury and did not return after halftime. He was seen wearing a walking boot on his left ankle/lower leg after the game.
This is now the third straight season in which Kupp will miss time due to injury. He previously missed eight games during the 2022 season due to a high ankle sprain that led to his having to get surgery.
In 2023, Kupp began the season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, but came back and finished the year with 59 receptions for 737 yards and five touchdowns.
Kupp has not been fully healthy during a season since 2021 when he recorded the best year of his career. Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns as he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Kupp helped the Rams win the Super Bowl and was named the Super Bowl MVP. The Rams are also missing starting wide receiver Puka Nacua, who was placed on IR prior to the Rams’ 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Nacua re-aggravated a preseason knee injury as he sustained a sprained PCL. He will miss at least three more games before he is eligible to return, but will likely miss more time.
Nacua or Kupp have been quarterback Matthew Stafford’s top two receivers since he arrived in Los Angeles. The veteran will have to turn to other options out wide with their injuries, including receivers Tyler Johnson, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell.
Even outside of their receiving core, the Rams have simply been decimated by injuries. Along with Kupp, it was also announced Monday that safety John Johnson III will miss time with a hairline fracture and that Jonah Jackson re-aggravated his preseason shoulder injury.
Both Johnson and Jackson are expected to miss multiple weeks of action as well. Prior to the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals, the Rams placed offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom on IR.
Before the season began, cornerback Darious Williams was placed on IR as well. With the Rams already starting the season 0-2 and the injuries mounting, they will have a long road to try and turn their season around.