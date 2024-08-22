Rams Will Host Season Opening Watch Party at a Cemetery
The Los Angeles Rams are hosting a watch party to kick off the start of the NFL season on Sept. 8. The event has been dubbed as the "Royal Tour Watch Party" which is set to take place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Fans will get to watch the Rams take on the Detroit Lions on the road. The matchup will air on NBC and stream on Peacock at 5:20 pm PT. Local fans can also listen to the game on the radio via ESPN LA 710 AM.
Tickets were available for Rams Season Ticket Members on Wednesday for $9. The following day, $16 tickets go on sale for the general public on Thursday.
"With our team kicking off their 2024 campaign in Detroit in primetime, we wanted to create an only-in-Hollywood moment for our fans here in LA," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Marketing OfficerKathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "As we gear up for our home opener on September 22 at the Rams House, we're thrilled to bring our fans together to kick off the season in this unique setting and create memories that will last a lifetime... and beyond."
Limited merchandise will be available at the event as well as food and beverage options available for purchase. Fans also have the option to bring in select food and beverage items.
The Rams commence the season against the very team that ended their postseason run in the wild card round the previous year.
The Lions routed Los Angeles 24-23, which ended Detroit's playoff win drought.
It was a painful loss for the Rams. Many speculated that the Rams wouldn't even make it to the playoffs, yet head coach Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford led a young core of Rams to the postseason.
Stafford recorded 25 of 36 pass attempts for 367 yards and two scores. Stafford's 367 passing yards were the second-most in a single playoff game in his career. Rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua posted nine catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. Nacua's receiving yards set a rookie NFL record.
McVay made a brief statement postgame, following the heartbreaking loss.
"I learned a lot and really appreciate this group. They helped me find my way again," McVay said postgame. "I'm so proud of this football team."
Despite the loss, Los Angeles made it farther than many thought they would.
The Rams look for redemption in their season-opener on Sunday, Sept. 8.
