Rams Dance Around QB Question in New NFL Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams just saw their NFL season come to a disappointing end, as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Still, the Rams should be happy with the way they responded to adversity throughout the year, and now, they are entering a crucial offseason in which they will attempt to build on 2024.
Or, will Los Angeles start looking to the future?
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. toyed with the idea in his latest mock draft, as he debated predicting the Rams to select a quarterback with the 26th overall pick.
However, Kiper ultimately decided to settle for Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in order to provide some more stability in the trenches for Los Angeles
But he seriously gave consideration to the Rams taking a signal-caller.
"This is the primary spot where I considered including a third quarterback," Kiper wrote. "All signs point to Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams next season and still playing at a high level. But he's also going to be 37 when training camp starts. Retirement isn't out of the question, and even if he does come back, Los Angeles would be smart to start making future plans."
It really is a fair question for the Rams to ask themselves.
While Stafford certainly had his moments this year, he definitely wasn't great, and he clearly is not the same player who led the team to a Super Bowl championship back in February 2022.
Los Angeles actually has a very young nucleus on both sides of the ball, so if it selects a quarterback, it would give the incoming signal-caller a chance to grow with Puka Nacua and Co.
The problem is that there really aren't many options for the Rams to take at No. 26 as far as a quarterback is concerned.
This is a rather thin draft class in terms of quarterback talent, with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward representing the two clear top choices at the position. And they'll probably go 1 and 2.
We'll see which route Los Angeles pursues, but one thing is for sure: the Rams will have to face their quarterback question sooner rather than later.
