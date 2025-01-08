Is This the Last Hurrah for Rams QB Matthew Stafford?
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in football entering the playoffs, as they went 9-3 over their last 12 games to steal a postseason berth.
However, it certainly wasn't easy for the Rams, who battled rather subpar offensive production throughout a good portion of the closing stretch.
Much of that was a direct result of some rather pedestrian play from Matthew Stafford, who is now 36 years old and clearly in the twilight of his career.
Stafford didn't play in Los Angeles' season finale, but over his final three appearances of 2024, the Rams failed to score 20 points in each of those games.
Funny enough, Los Angeles put up 25 points with Jimmy Garoppolo under center against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, and Garoppolo actually performed better than Stafford has been.
That begs the question: is this playoff run the last time we will see Stafford as the Rams' starting quarterback?
It may sound like a wild query given that Los Angeles has now made the playoffs two years in a row with Stafford at the helm, but let's be honest: Stafford wasn't great this season, and he really hasn't been any more than slightly above average the last three campaigns.
The veteran signal-caller is under contract through 2026, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will be taking snaps for the next two years.
It's entirely possible that Stafford decides to retire at some point relatively soon, and it also stands to reason that the Rams may pursue other quarterback options in the near future.
Heck, the idea has already been discussed, and it's not outlandish.
Los Angeles has a very good young core of weapons headlined by wide receiver Puka Nacua and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Yes, the Rams could use some more youthful weapons (Cooper Kupp is 31), but the nucleus is there.
For that reason, it may behoove Los Angeles to also try and get younger at quarterback in order to extend the window with Nacua and Co.
The Rams could draft a quarterback this offseason to learn under Stafford, or they could try and make a trade somewhere (maybe J.J. McCarthy?) to find a potential successor.
Stafford has done a tremendous job in Los Angeles, but it's clear that his time is almost up.
Hopefully, he can take the Rams on one more glorious run before he fades into the sunset.
