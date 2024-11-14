Should Rams Ask Themselves Uneasy Matthew Stafford Question?
There was a time when Matthew Stafford was one of the best quarterbacks in football. The Los Angeles Rams experienced that first-hand in 2021, when Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl championship during his debut campaign with the team.
But now? Stafford is falling hard, and fast.
Through nine games this season, Stafford has thrown for 2,262 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions while posting a passer rating of 87.
Terrible numbers? No, but certainly not what you would expect from a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback in the modern NFL.
In today's game, it's all about the aerial attack. You need an elite passing game to win a Super Bowl. The days of Trent Dilfer and Brad Johnson winning championships are over.
So, that begs the uncomfortable question: can the Rams win a Super Bowl with Stafford under center?
Stafford has not been elite since 2021. Yes, he made a Pro Bowl last year, but let's be honest: he wasn't great in 2023. He finished with 24 touchdowns and 11 picks while completing 62.6 percent of his passes, his lowest mark since 2014.
Realistically speaking, he hasn't been a top-level signal-caller, and it is absolutely inhibiting the Rams' chances of making a deep playoff run.
It's not that Stafford doesn't have weapons, either. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are both back on the field now, and yet, Los Angeles managed just 15 points in its Monday night loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The 36-year-old has thrown an interception in six straight games, and he has gone without a touchdown pass in two of the last four. He has only recorded two multi-touchdown outings in 2024.
Stafford is clearly on the decline, and a rather checkered injury history has certainly not made things any easier for the veteran.
This is a man who racked up 41 touchdowns three years ago. Those days are long over. Stafford isn't that guy anymore, He ranks 22nd in passer rating this season. He's 20th in yards gained per pass attempt. Twenty quarterbacks have thrown more touchdowns.
Sure, the quarterback competition in the NFC is a bit watered down, but the numbers don't lie. Stafford isn't even among the best in his own conference. Right now, he's the third-best signal-caller in his own division.
If the Rams are going to seriously contend for a Super Bowl this year, they are either going to need a superhuman effort from their defense, or Stafford will need to turn back time. It's hard to see either happening, especially when it comes to the latter.
