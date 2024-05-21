Rams DC Chris Shula Talks Approach and Legacy of Grandfather, Don Shula
The Los Angeles Rams have a first-time defensive coordinator in Chris Shula, who was promoted to the role after serving as the linebackers coach in 2023 under head coach Sean McVay.
Shula has spent the past seven seasons in various roles for the team before finally being promoted to run the defensive attack for the 2024 season. One of the biggest aspects the Rams' defense is facing has everything to do with Aaron Donald retiring.
Donald is arguably the greatest edge rusher to play the game of football, and his retirement will leave a significant void for Shula to deal with. Though it might sound like a daunting task to find someone or multiple players to create the kind of havoc that Donald did, Shula is focusing on fundamentals that were instilled in him by his grandfather, Don Shula.
Chris spoke to Fox Sports, where he revealed to Eric Williams that he is resting on the stories that were shared to him from the mind of the NFL's most winningest coach.
"Shula plans to focus on what his players do best. And that goes back to what his grandfather, Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, taught him during his visits to Miami as a youngster: Schemes may change over time, but the fundamentals of killing blocks, tackling, taking the ball away and the pursuit of the football remain the same," via Eric Williams, Fox Sports.
Fundamentals are an important part of any aspect of life, whether its playing football or just learning how to work on a car. Getting the little things right is what makes a team rise above the rest. That could have been the magic formula that Don used when on his way to 328 wins with the Miami Dolphins.
Either way, Chris is attempting to shape his own legacy, though he appreciates what he has heard about his late grandfather.
"I don't take it for granted, as far as what he accomplished in this league," Shula said of his grandfather, the all-time winningest NFL coach. "I don't really think about it, as far as holding up a legacy or anything like that. But it is cool to hear different stories about him," via Eric Williams, Fox Sports.