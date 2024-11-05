Rams Defense Had Performance For the Ages
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) had an incredible day on the defensive side of the ball in their 26-20 overtime victory on the road over NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5). From top to bottom, many defensive players had a big impact en route to the team's third-straight win of the season.
The Rams had several key plays that led to their second NFC West win of the year. Three interceptions, including a pick-six, seven sacks, eight pass deflections, eight tackles for loss, and the game-saving stop in overtime were all key reasons for the win.
All three interceptions came from rookie safeties as Kamren Kinchens recorded two picks, including a 103-yard pick-six return for a touchdown. It set a franchise record for the longest in Rams history and he would follow that up with a second interception two drives later.
Both of Kinchens' interceptions came in the end zone on goal-to-go situations for the Seahawks, erasing the possibility of six to 14 points depending on how the drives would finish out.
First-year safety Jaylen McCollough would garner his third interception in the past two games as he picked off Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith early in the game. The defensive secondary was a blanket over most of the Seahawks receivers, leading to 13 incompletions from Smith.
Smith was under duress the entire game when throwing the ball, being sacked seven times, three of them coming from a pair of rookies that were college teammates at Florida State.
Defensive tackle Braden Fiske had his best game of the season, sacking Smith twice which led the team and brough his season total to three sacks. While defensive end Jared Verse recorded a sack himself to make the team's third leading sack earner (3.5).
The biggest play of the game for the Rams defense came in overtime. On the opening drive of the extra period, the Seahawks had the ball inside the red zone with a fourth and one situation. They elected to go for it to try and score the touchdown but would fail to convert.
Fourth-year defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and rookie Omar Speights would combine for the game-saving tackle to hold Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III from achieving the first down. The Seahawks turned the ball over on downs which led to the Ram's ensuing drive to win the game.
After allowing 13 points in the final 51 seconds of the first half and entering halftime with a 13-3 deficit, the Rams defense was extremely resilient and put together their best half of football and an extra stop in the overtime period. After the first half, they held the Seahawks to just seven points.
