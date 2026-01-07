Rams Release Their First Injury Report of the 2025 Playoffs
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday and with their season hanging in the balance, the Rams and Panthers released their first injury report of the week.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Kevin Dotson (Ankle), Jordan Whittington (Knee), Terrance Ferguson (Hamstring), and Josh Wallace (Ankle).
Limited
Braden Fiske (Ankle) and Tyler Higbee (Ankle).
Full
Davante Adams (Hamstring) and Quentin Lake (Elbow)
McVay on Ferguson
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke earlier this week on Terrance Ferguson, providing insight into the injury he suffered in the last minute and the reasons why he didn't play in the regular season finale.
“I'm hopeful, yes," stated McVay. "He got his hamstring. He had a short turnaround with the Monday night game. He accumulated a bunch of volume and felt it a little bit. He didn't actually get it, but he felt it. He's obviously a special player for us in the way that we use him. He felt it on Friday, came in Saturday and there wasn't optimism in terms of there was a possibility we could set him back, especially just knowing what we had ahead this week."
"We erred on the side of caution with him. It worked out because getting [Tight End Tyler] Higbee back didn't leave us so shorthanded at that position. ‘Higs’ [Tyler Higbee] played a lot more snaps than we had planned, but he's a total stud and did an excellent job. We needed everything that he brought yesterday. I do think we'll get Terrance back.”
In regards to the playoffs, McVay was asked if Ferguson would play this week.
“Yes, that’s for this week," stated McVay. "We do expect him back. We might modify his approach early in the week, but we're fully expecting him to play. Even just sitting down with [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] a couple minutes ago before the guys had come in, but knowing where he's at that's the plan.”
While Ferguson didn't practice, that hasn't changed his status as of writing. He will be a player to monitor but it looks like the rookie will play, barring any major updates.
Carolina Panthers
Limited
Bobby Brown III (Concussion) and Robert Rochell (Concussion).
This will be Brown's first playoff game as a Panther. Brown is one of several Panthers to have won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.
Full
Claudin Cherelus (Calf/Ankle), Robert Hunt (Biceps), Turk Wharton (Hamstring), and Chandler Zavala (Calf).
