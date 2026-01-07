Rams Release Their First Injury Report of the 2025 Playoffs

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Carolina Panthers on Saturday and with their season hanging in the balance, the Rams and Panthers released their first injury report of the week.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Kevin Dotson (Ankle), Jordan Whittington (Knee), Terrance Ferguson (Hamstring), and Josh Wallace (Ankle).

Limited

Braden Fiske (Ankle) and Tyler Higbee (Ankle).

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Full

Davante Adams (Hamstring) and Quentin Lake (Elbow)

McVay on Ferguson

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke earlier this week on Terrance Ferguson , providing insight into the injury he suffered in the last minute and the reasons why he didn't play in the regular season finale.

“I'm hopeful, yes," stated McVay. "He got his hamstring. He had a short turnaround with the Monday night game. He accumulated a bunch of volume and felt it a little bit. He didn't actually get it, but he felt it. He's obviously a special player for us in the way that we use him. He felt it on Friday, came in Saturday and there wasn't optimism in terms of there was a possibility we could set him back, especially just knowing what we had ahead this week."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"We erred on the side of caution with him. It worked out because getting [Tight End Tyler] Higbee back didn't leave us so shorthanded at that position. ‘Higs’ [Tyler Higbee] played a lot more snaps than we had planned, but he's a total stud and did an excellent job. We needed everything that he brought yesterday. I do think we'll get Terrance back.”

In regards to the playoffs, McVay was asked if Ferguson would play this week.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Yes, that’s for this week," stated McVay. "We do expect him back. We might modify his approach early in the week, but we're fully expecting him to play. Even just sitting down with [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] a couple minutes ago before the guys had come in, but knowing where he's at that's the plan.”

While Ferguson didn't practice, that hasn't changed his status as of writing. He will be a player to monitor but it looks like the rookie will play, barring any major updates.

Carolina Panthers

Limited

Bobby Brown III (Concussion) and Robert Rochell (Concussion).

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) on the field in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This will be Brown's first playoff game as a Panther. Brown is one of several Panthers to have won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

Full

Claudin Cherelus (Calf/Ankle), Robert Hunt (Biceps), Turk Wharton (Hamstring), and Chandler Zavala (Calf).

