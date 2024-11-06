Rams Defensive Outlook After Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Rams parted ways with cornerback Tre'Davious White at the trade deadline, shipping him off to the Baltimore Ravens. In return, the Rams received a 2026 7th-round pick.
The Rams are riding a three-game winning streak before the deadline. A winning streak that has not featured White. Only playing in four games in his Ram career, White travels to Baltimore in hopes of helping them chase down a playoff spot.
Moving forward, the Rams have showcased how well their defense can play when they are all on the same page. That was apparent in their OT victory last week against the Seattle Seahawks.
Cobie Durant, in his third year in the league, has seen a majority of playing time as a cornerback already showing success.
Cobie Durant, in his past three games played, has eight solo tackles and has 15 on the year. Losing White doesn't seem to impact this defensive squad, especially since White hasn't played for the Rams since Sept 29 in their loss to the Chicago Bears 24-18.
In the four games White played, he recorded nine tackles, which is just one more than current cornerback Bryant's eight in his recent three games.
The likes of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Bobby Brown III, and Kobe Turner have all contributed on defense at their respective positions during the win streak, most recently having Matthew Stafford showcasing high praise following the third win of the streak.
"Our defense got stops, got turnovers, kept us in the ball game," Stafford said. "Overtime came, a huge fourth-down stop that was going to go unnoticed, but shoot, we don't get the ball right there we don't get a chance. Our defense did a hell of a job getting us the ball back."
The defense and offense for this Rams squad have been doing what the other wants them to do. On defense, keeping the boys in the game, and keeping constant pressure. For offense, capitalizing on the opportunities their defense has given them.
While losing a veteran on defense may look like a step back on paper, the roles being filled due to injury so far this season have been up to par with the production they had from starters who they originally had on the field to begin the season.
The Ram's defense has not allowed their opponents to score more than 20 points a game in this winning stretch, safe to say moving forward; the mentality should be "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" on the defensive.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE