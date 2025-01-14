Rams Display Spirit of Their City in Dominant Performance Over Vikings
No one could’ve predicted the beat down the Rams served up on Monday night but as soon as the first play of scrimmage commenced, it was clear Los Angeles was playing with a different type of determination.
Spurred on by the spirit of a hurting city, the Rams took it to heart what it means to represent a people in a time of sorrow, taking down the Minnesota Vikings in a 27-9 Wild Card victory.
With LAFD painted across their chest, the Rams fought with the tenacity and unselfishness the people whom they support have had during these trying times. For Sean McVay, Chris Shula, and the Rams coaching staff, this may have been their finest performance since Super Bowl LVI.
Taking the lessons learned from their first battle with Minnesota, the Rams used a diverse passing attack to spread and shred the Vikings' defense on the opening drive. They would encounter a fourth and short situation in the red zone but a Jonathan Greenard offsides penalty gave the Rams a first down that they capitalized on with a Kyren Williams touchdown on the very next play.
This spurred on an efficient offensive effort that kept Vikings Pro Bowl pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel at bay while Matthew Stafford sliced Brian Flores’ defense, targeting his tight ends as Tyler Higbee had five receptions for 58 yards before leaving the game due to injury. Tight ends Colby Parkinson, Hunter Long, and Davis Allen stepped up in his place, combining for four catches and 39 yards. Allen also punched in a touchdown to close out the first half and essentially the game.
Stafford looked well-rested and was absolutely brilliant. He completed 19/27 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. A surgical performance by a big-time performer.
On a night when Brian Flores was praised for his defensive scheme, it was Chris Shula who proved why he should be considered for head coaching jobs. The Rams’ defense had eight different players record at least a half-sack, the most in the NFL since 1982. The Rams finished with nine sacks.
Jared Verse made the 18 general managers who had the chance to select him and didn't, look stupid as the expected defensive rookie of the year not only penetrated the Minnesota backfield with ease but he returned a fumble for a 57-yard touchdown that essentially sealed victory for Los Angeles before Allen scored his touchdown to extend the Rams' lead to 24-3 at the half.
Despite his recent benching, Cobie Durant has reestablished himself on the Rams' defense with a sack and an interception on the same drive. Quentin Lake, the native Angelino who publically stated this game was personal for him led the team in tackles.
Sean McVay remains dominant against his former coordinator Kevin O’Connell as the Rams' 27-9 victory is McVay’s second win over O’Connell this season. He’s 2-0 against him all-time.
The Rams are set to play the Eagles in Philadelphia for a trip to the NFC championship game. If the Rams win, they’ll either play a rematch against the Lions in Detroit or will host an NFC championship game for the second time in the McVay era against the Washington Commanders.
