Rams-Eagles Rematch Among NFL’s Options for 2025 Kickoff Game
The NFL’s computers produce thousands of 272-game schedules before Roger Goodell selects the final version every May. This year, the league figures to have seven attractive options for its annual kickoff game featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.
One of those opponents is the Rams, who nearly erased a two-score deficit in a 28-22 loss at Philadelphia in the divisional playoffs. Down 28-13 with 4:36 left on a snowy field, Matthew Stafford orchestrated a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to cut the deficit to six points. Then, Stafford marched the Rams to the Eagles’ 22-yard line before his fourth-down pass evaded the grasp of Puka Nacua with 26 seconds left.
The last time Philadelphia won the Super Bowl, the Eagles hosted Atlanta in the 2018 kickoff contest after narrowly beating the Falcons in the divisional round of the prior playoffs. And NBC certainly would love to kick off its Super Bowl season with a rematch of the Rams and Eagles, engaging the country’s second-largest television market.
But one reason the league waits until after the draft to settle on a schedule is to see each team’s pieces in place. Surprisingly, rumors were rampant in New Orleans that the Rams were looking to move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp already revealed the team is looking to trade him before next season.
While Stafford nearly guided the Rams to an upset in last month’s divisional playoffs, Saquon Barkley was ultimately the difference. He posted 205 yards and touchdowns of 62 and 78 yards on 26 carries. Plus, in the Eagles’ regular-season win at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 24, Barkley ran for 255 yards and two scores on 26 carries.
Barkley’s four rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards against the Rams in 2024 were the most by an individual player against a single opponent over an entire career, not to mention a single season.
The Eagles are scheduled to host eight teams at Lincoln Financial Field next season. In addition to the Rams, that list includes Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas and Philadelphia’s three division rivals, the Commanders, Cowboys and Giants.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE