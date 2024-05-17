Rams Early Season Test On Schedule Will Set Tone For Rest of Year
After a surprising run to the postseason last year, the Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season ready to push even further. The front office believes that they are true Super Bowl contenders and are looking to bring home another trophy.
While the Rams may not be seen as one of the elite teams in the NFL, they will get a chance to prove that theory wrong early on. Within the new 2024 season schedule release, the Rams were given a massively tough test early on.
Los Angeles will be opening the year on the road against the Detroit Lions, in a rematch of the wild-card game from last postseason. Detroit is generally seen by most as one of the better teams in the entire league so the Rams will have a chance to make a statement early.
They would love to get some revenge after falling in the postseason and it's a perfect opportunity for them. The game will be played on Sunday Night Football, giving them a national audience to watch.
Taking down the Lions would send a signal to the rest of the league that the Rams are for real this season. Los Angeles also gets the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, giving them two of the top teams in the NFL within the first three weeks of the season.
More Rams: Kyren Williams Reacts to Game Tape of Pro Bowl Free Agent Signing