Rams Expected to Make Significant Offensive Line Changes Before Season
The Los Angeles Rams have already made shockwaves this week. For starters, they traded away their defensive captain, linebacker Ernest Jones, to the Tennesee Titans, and they announced that they would have All-Pro running back Kyren Williams return punts as well.
With a little over a week before the start of the season, the Rams have surprised many people, but they're not stopping there. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he could make a significant change to the offensive line.
McVay told the media, including Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, that he may move guard Jonah Jackson to center and Steven Avila to left guard.
Some of the most significant moves this offseason revolved around Jackson and Avila.
The Rams signed Jackson from Detriot Lions in free agency at the start of the new league year. He is set to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford and ensure that he is healthy and ready to go for the entire 17-game season and then some.
Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million contract. Jackosn played a pivotal role in the Lions offensive line, and the 27-year-old will look to do so with the Rams now. It's possible he does so at the center position.
Jackson returned to practice on Monday from a shoulder injury he suffered in late July and is likely to be ready to start the regular season. McVay included Jackson among the team's players who have been recovering from injuries but are expected to be able to play in the season opener next Sunday in Detroit.
Avila was set to be the team's center when they moved him to that position at the start of the offseason. Earlier this offseason, he told Stu Jackson of Rams.com that he was getting a lot more comfortable in his natural position.
"I started as early as I could, as soon I as I found out I was moving to center, to try to get everything packed up and ready for these OTAs," Avila said. "I feel like I did a good job with that. As soon as we started going faster, everything started feeling a bit more natural. So we still got a long way to go, but I'm really excited for it."
Avila was set to play in his natural position for the first time since his college days at TCU, but it seems like it will be short-lived.
At the end of the day, the only things that matter are health and the availability of their top guys for the start of the season and beyond.
More Rams: Rams QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp Among 5 Team Captains For 2024 Season