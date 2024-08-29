Rams QB Matthew Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp Among 5 Team Captains For 2024 Season
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Kobie Turner, defensive back Quentin Lake, and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein have been named the team captains for the 2024 season, via Rams.com's Stu Jackson. The captains are voted on by teammates.
The Rams had eight season captains a season ago, with Stafford, Kupp, and Havenstein returning as captains. Tight end Tyler Higbee was the fourth offensive captain a season ago but is currently on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn ACL. Ben Skowronek, Ernest Jones, Aaron Donald, and Jordan Fuller were also captains a season ago, but Donald has retired and Skowronek, Jones, and Fuller are no longer with the team.
Kupp, 31, is the longest-tenured captain, entering his fifth season as a captain for the Rams. The receiver has been with the team since 2017 when the Rams drafted him in the third round. Kupp is looking to see more time on the field this season after missing five games each of the last two years due to injury. He caught 59 passes for 737 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.
Stafford has been named a captain for the fourth straight year and has been a captain every season since he was traded to the Rams from the Detroit Lions in 2021. As the team's quarterback and one of the best signal-callers in the NFL, Stafford is the clear leader of the offense and team. He is also the oldest player on a young Rams team at 36 years old. The Rams have just five players on the roster who are at least 30 years old.
Another veteran captain is Havenstein, who is the longest-tenured Ram and entering his third season as a captain. Havenstein has played for the Rams since 2015, beginning his time with the Rams when the team was located in St. Louis. The tackle is one of the most important members of the offensive line but could miss Week 1 due to an ankle injury.
On defense, defensive tackle Kobie Turner has been named a captain after just one season in the NFL. Turner put together a great rookie campaign, leading all rookies with nine sacks a season ago.
Third-year Ram Quentin Lake has also been named a first-time captain. The safety former sixth-round pick has emerged as one of the most reliable members in the secondary and is the second young Ram to be named a captain.