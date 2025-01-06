Rams Fall Short In Last Second Comback Attempt Against Seattle
The Rams were playing with house money entering Sunday. No matter what happened, the team would be hosting a playoff game next week. They also had another advantage playing in the late window, as most of the NFC seeding outside of Los Angeles was already determined before kickoff. Due to the Buccaneers’ win, the Rams would've needed a win to clinch the third seed. The winner of the Lions and Vikings would be the fifth seed, and Washington clinched the sixth, so achieving victory was paramount, and it was reflected in the Rams’ defensive rotation.
The Rams would resort to playing a majority of their backups on defense in the second half, deploying the second string during Seattle's critical scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Such a decision played a massive factor in the team's 30-25 loss. Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the offense had an opportunity to punch in the game-winning touchdown late but a poorly thrown ball on fourth down inside the red zone sealed the Rams' fourth-seeded fate.
However, one throw does not take away the excellent performance put in by the Rams' backup quarterback. Despite not having Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp, Garoppolo was phenomenal, going 27/41 passing for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He displayed a level of efficiency and ball security that we haven’t seen from him since before he tore his ACL in 2018. Another shining example of McVay’s QB rehabilitation program, Garoppolo may have just made himself the heir apparent if Matthew Stafford ends his career after this season.
The Rams’ receiving core showed up and showed out with Demarcus Robinson looking to have established a permanent position as the team’s WR3. The Florida Gator had three catched off of six targets for 72 yards. Expect more involvement in the postseason from the Super Bowl champion.
Not wanting to be outdone, rookie Jordan Whittington put in a day to remember, racking up 166 total yards as a receiver and returner. Whittington looked comfortable with the ball in his hands, initiating contact, silencing concerns about his ankle issues.
Due to an injury to Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers received the lion's share of the carries. His hard-nosed nature will come in handy if the Rams find themselves in short-yardage situations moving forward. Rivers was the backup behind Kyren Williams in the Rams' season-opener. McVay announced after the game that Corum fractured his forearm.
Desjuan Johnson and Jacob Hummel were the team's biggest surprises on defense. Their shockingly impressive play may earn them more snaps moving forward.
For the team, a win would have been excellent but it is clear that victory was a priority but not the ultimate goal. They'll enter the postseason fairly healthy and considering their performances against Detroit and Minnesota earlier this year, the team should feel very confident that they'll be victorious on Wild Card weekend.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE