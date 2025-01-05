BREAKING: Rams Announce Inactive List For Regular Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams have announced their inactive list for Sunday's regular season finale against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
Earlier this week, Sean McVay detailed his intensions for the final week of the season, announcing seven offensive starters would be inactive against Seattle. They include Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Alaric Jackson, Kevin Dotson and Rob Havenstein.
Due to McVay's decision, Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the Rams. A potential audition, Garoppolo has the opportunity to clinch the three-seed for Los Angeles.
Stetson Bennett will serve as backup. Joe Noteboom and Jonah Jackson will start at tackle and guard, while Blake Corum is expected to be the Rams' RB1.
Sean McVay spoke about his decision to bench his starters despite a potential drop in seeding earlier this week stating “It's just you're always balancing… I think the first thing is you have to take into account, this isn't like the preseason. You've a 53-man roster. You have the ability to flex two guys up and you have five inactive. Injuries usually make a lot or some of the decisions a little bit easier. I'm always trying to make decisions that I think are best for our football team.
"It might not be best for everybody else, but if you said risk-reward, I think it's a great opportunity for Jimmy to be able to play. I think it's also an awesome opportunity for Matthew to be able to get rested, rejuvenated and ready to roll for the playoffs. He’s accumulated so much experience. I think that's the important thing while also saying this is an important game for us. We want to go compete to the best of our ability, don't minimize that. Ultimately, you're just weighing the pros and cons and tilting in those scales. Those are things that we've kind of done when we've been in similar situations. What I do acknowledge is that while it might not be for everybody, you try to have a thought process in regard to why you make these decisions. You use other people that you really value their input and then you're able to articulate that with an open and honest dialogue with our players. They've always been so great about how we handle it.”
The Rams are set to host a playoff game next week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE