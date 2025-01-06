Rams Fall To NFC's 4th Seed After Loss To Seahawks
Sean McVay knew the pros and the cons coming into the final week of the season after deciding to declare seven offensive starters inactive for their game against Seattle.
Having trusted that his team could still pull out the win, his gamble almost paid off but the lack of playmakers led to Los Angeles' final push toward the endzone falling short.
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinching the NFC South earlier in the day behind a second-half comeback led by former Rams QB Baker Mayfield, the Rams needed a win to remain the third seed. They didn't, Tampa Bay takes the third seed and Mayfield will be welcoming Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders to Raymond James Stadium for Wild Card weekend.
What that means is that Sean McVay and company need to pay close attention to the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings because it is highly likely that the Rams will play both if they make a run to the Super Bowl.
Detroit and Minnesota are currently tied for the number one seed in the NFC so the victor not only clinches their division, they also get a BYE in the playoffs. The loser becomes the fifth seed, playing the Rams at SoFi Stadium during Wild Card weekend.
The Rams are familiar with both teams, having played them earlier in the season. The NFC North has not been kind to the Rams as they went 1-3 against the division in 2024. However it should be noted that the three losses came before the Rams' BYE week and thus before the return of majority of their starters.
In their opening loss in Detroit, the Rams suffered midgame injuries to Puka Nacua, Jonah Jackson, Joe Noteboom, and Steve Avila that took them out of action while Alaric Jackson missed the game due to suspension. All five men will be set to go come next week.
The Rams showed tremendous grit in the 26-20 OT loss, matching up against the Lions with the same mental toughness and physicality that Detroit has used to bully the NFL. Unlike in week one, should the Lions play the Rams, they will be without star running back David Montgomery.
The Rams' catalyst to their division title came in a triumphant 30-20 win on Thursday Night Football in week eight. Puka Nacua returned to the team that night, leading the way with seven receptions for 106 yards.
