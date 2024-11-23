Rams' Fierce Rival Coach's Comments Indicate Massive Trouble
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will not be available when his team takes on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.
Purdy is dealing with shoulder soreness and apparently didn't look too good in practice, which has prompted the 49ers to shut him down for Week 12 action.
So, is this just a day-to-day thing? Or is Purdy going to be sidelined for an extended period of time?
It didn't look like a big deal early on, but Purdy being ruled out for Sunday is jarring, and head coach Kyle Shanahan has revealed a fairly ominous take regarding his signal-caller's future.
"I don't want to say there's long-term concern," Shanahan said, via The San Francisco Chronicle. "We got the MRI on Monday. We thought he just needed some rest and really weren't concerned about him not being good this week. But when he started up Thursday, it just surprised him, surprised us how it felt. So we had to shut him down. So I really don't know what to think of it."
The fact that Shanahan is saying everyone was "surprised" by how Purdy's shoulder felt is obviously not a good sign, and it doesn't seem like it bodes well for the remainder of 2024.
"The MRI doesn't look like that, so it should be all right," added Shanahan. "But the way it responded this week, it's really up in the air for next week. So, we'll have to see on Monday."
Regardless of how the MRI looked, Purdy is in discomfort, which unquestionably puts everything beyond Week 12 in jeopardy, too.
This could ultimately be a death blow for the 49ers' season.
San Francisco is just 5-5 heading into the weekend and is currently tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for second place in the NFC West. All three teams are one game behind the first-place Arizona Cardinals.
The crucial difference? All three of the other squads within the division have healthy quarterbacks.
A loss to the Packers could very well doom the Niners' playoff hopes, especially if the Rams are able to come away with a massive victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.
What a wild season it has been for the defending NFC champs.
