Rams GM Les Snead Honored to Keep Pushing Forward
The Los Angeles Rams have built something special in the last couple of years. Head coach Sean McVay since becoming the Rams coach has been one of the best coaches in the National Football League. A lot of credit also has to go to general manager Les Snead.
McVay has taken the Rams to the Super Bowl twice, winning in 2022. Snead has built a great roster over the years, giving the team everything they need to be successful. Even in the years that many thought the Rams were going to rebuild, Snead and McVay have pulled the right strings and selected the right players for this Rams team.
Now as the Rams are in the offseason, the team will look to add to the talented rosters and find the right players once again that best fit their system. The Rams have got a great staff from top to bottom and know what it takes to find players in the NFL Draft and in free agency that will plan out.
"There is an element at this stage in the career where there is perspective," said Rams general manager Les Snead. "Probably honored and fortunate to be like you said 14 years in. I can tell you this, I turned 54 ... I take losses way too hard. As I got to 54 I now have this outline in my phone on my notes on what I need to get to pretty quickly right, to get over that loss. It is neat that it still hurts. I think if a loss did not hurt, I probably would not do it. Then I would start thinking wait a minute, do I just do this just to do it."
"The neat thing about being somewhat I guess call it finally getting mature is you can be intentional about okay that energy is definitely negative. How do I get back to, let us call it more reasonable, rational, perspective and then try to you know provide that within the building as a leader? To be 14 years in, is an honor, and that is a lot of luck when you get to this point. To have this opportunity and reasonability, I mean I was one of those kids one time ... there was an element about having a career in football."
