Rams' Growth on Defense Will Have Huge Implications
The Los Angeles Rams' defense will need to stop the run to win this game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Rams have not stopped the run game well this season. It has gotten better for them lately, but the Rams know that the Seahawks will test them on the ground. The Seahawks have a good group of running backs, headlined by Kenneth Walker, and will keep them rotating.
"They have done an excellent job," said Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "It will be nice here to go out, you know practice yesterday be out, and practice kind of at full speed tempo today. But I think the players are doing a nice job taking ownership of their roles within the scheme and communicating through the coaches or the positioning coaches or straight to me. As far as tweaking things whether in the game plan. Hey, we like this or hey we should call this. Different things like that. I think there are some really clear lines of communication, and they are not afraid to kind of speak up and those two are leading the way.
This young Rams defense has gotten better since the start of the season. There has been a steady stream of improvement on all three levels since their Week 1 loss against the Detroit Lions.
"I think we just have put ourselves in more positions to rush a little bit more. When you do that, now you can get into a little bit more of a rhythm. Maybe they are not quite as tired when they are rushing and just like you said those guys are getting a feel for rushing up each other. What they do well. I think we are starting to understand what they do well. That is putting all the plans together based on what the offense does. Just trying to put your players in the best position to do what they do best."
Shula is now approaching the game differently because of how young his defense is.
"It is just educating them on the NFL game. It is just like any other player ... There is going to be a little bit of growing pains as far as getting used to the NFL game. That is any player at any position."
