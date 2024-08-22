Rams News: Matthew Stafford Returns to Practice as Full Participant
The Los Angeles Rams have been without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford as he has been dealing with some hamstring tightness. But he was back at practice in full capacity for Los Angeles on Thursday.
Rams head coach Sean McVay provided the latest on the veteran quarterback after the practice ended.
"It was a full day for him," Rams head coach Sean McVay said post-practice. "It was good. We prefer him not to have to hand off backwards on a couple of those. But because of the progression, he wanted to get the work in, and and I thought really their (Texans) overall etiquette in terms of staying away from him was really good. And I was pleased with the way that our line competed."
Getting Stafford back for the joint practice with the Houston Texans is big for the team. Stafford needs to get himself ready to go for the regular season that starts in a few weeks so any reps he can get now will help.
The injury to Stafford has been relatively mild but hamstring issues are always concerning, especially to a veteran like Stafford. The last thing that the Rams want is for this injury to linger throughout the regular season and for Stafford to be forced to miss any time.
For the Rams to reach their goal of winning another Super Bowl, Stafford will need to be healthy and on the field. He was spectacular for Los Angeles last season, earning a spot on the NFC Pro Bowl team.
The veteran signal-caller finished the year throwing for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He helped lead the Rams to a shocking postseason appearance, where they fell to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round.
Los Angeles will have a chance to get some revenge on Detroit as they open the new season against the Lions on Sunday Night Football. Having Stafford healthy for the matchup against the Lions is priority No. 1 for Los Angeles but it seems that his injury problems may be behind him.
Rams' backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the season, making it more apparent that Stafford be healthy to start the year. Second-year quarterback Stetson Bennett will be the backup to Stafford until Garoppolo returns and he hasn't looked that great in the preseason thus far.
The hope is that the injury problems for Stafford are in the rearview mirror and by the looks of it, Los Angeles may have dodged a major bullet in this situation.
