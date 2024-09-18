Rams HC Sean McVay Offers Update on Cooper Kupp Not Heading to IR
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp may have avoided the injured reserve. There is a chance that Kupp could be back within the four-game window; however, he's not out of the woods yet.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he is unsure if Kupp will eventually go on the IR. The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue shared the news via Twitter/X.
McVay added that Kupp will wear a cast this week and start rehab.
Kupp was knocked out of this past Sunday's blowout loss at Arizona with a sprained ankle that McVay relayed Monday was expected to sideline him for "an extended period of time."
McVay noted on Wednesday that Kupp's injury is not season-ending and won't require surgery. Kupp may require an IR stint; however, the Rams have zero room there due to their allotment of designated to return from IR slots.
Each team is given eight slots to use in a given campaign, and as we enter Week 3, those spots are filling up. L.A. currently has 11 players on the IR, two of which have been designated to return, so there may be a chance for Kupp to avoid the list altogether.
Kupp isn't the only star wide receiver who could miss a significant amount of time. Rams star wide receiver and All-Pro Puka Nacua will miss a month or possibly two due to a knee injury he re-aggravated in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
In the summer, Nacua initially injured his knee, but he was healthy enough to play to start the season. However, that was short-lived, as he only lasted one half in the first game of the season. The 23-year-old was coming off a stellar rookie season and was on pace for yet another spectacular season before he suffered the injury.
This isn't Kupp's first significant injury in his career. Kupp has a long list of injuries in the NFL. Only once has he played an entire season, which was his 2021 All-Pro and Super Bowl MVP season.
Kupp is spectacular when he is out there and healthy, but it is rare that he plays an extended amount of time.
In the meantime, the Rams will have to rely on Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington, and Tutu Atwell to carry the load on offense. This isn't ideal for the Rams, but they'll make the best of it.
