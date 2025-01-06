Rams' HC Sean McVay Reflects on Growth Since Matthew Stafford Trade
The Los Angeles Rams have now finished the regular season. They won the NFC West title for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in the 2021-2022 season.
The season started off shaky for the Rams but head coach Sean McVay stayed the course put belief in his team and turned around a season that once looked like it was ending before even getting started.
As the team gets ready for their first playoff game, it gives players and coaches time to reflect on the season, what growth have they made, and what lessons they have learned that they will take into the postseason.
"Well, I think all the decisions that we make in the moment are what we think are in the best interest of the football team and getting a chance to pair up with what gives us a chance to try to be able to move forward," said McVay. "In regard to how you go about it, there are a lot of different things that you learn. I think the biggest thing I would say that I take away, and you hopefully never lose this, and I'm going to be hopefully sitting here next year saying, 'This is what I learned in this year,' but not to take things for granted, to be grateful."
"You can make tough decisions while still being able to handle things in a way that's empathetic but firm ... I do think the different parts of where you're at in life… "You're 30 years old when you get here and you're just so excited but man, it takes a toll on you if you don't understand how to balance it and lean on people and make sure that you're surrounding yourself with people that influence you to want to be better for them ... You talk about what a blessing it's been having our little boy and my wife. You're always continuously trying to become a better version of yourself within the framework of what's necessary for that situation."
"I would say this, it's been fun working with him [Stafford]. You talk about a guy who challenges you because of how smart he is and the consistency with which he's done it. I think he's forced accountability on my level because you want to make sure you have answers because of the way that he looks at it and how smart and cerebral he is, but [also] how competitive he is. I think the coolest thing that you can say about Matthew is our guys always believe they have a chance because when he's that quarterback and the authentic belief that he instills in people he's around and that's the team as a whole."
