Should Rams' Sean McVay Be Considered for Coach of the Year?
The Los Angeles will enter the final week of the regular season with a five-game winning streak. With a win the Rams can lock in the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The Rams won the NFC West division last week and have elected to rest their starters in the final game. The Rams will host the Seattle Seahawks at Sofi Stadium.
This season has had its ups and downs. But the Rams have found a way to overcome all the injuries, and the early season struggles. The Rams were looking like a team that was going to trade important pieces through five games. They started slow with a 1-4 record. Once they got their players healthy, the team took off.
Head coach Sean McVay stayed consistent all year and never pressed the panic button. McVay's message was clear all season. Get better each week, play hard, and do not make excuses. He has done an excellent job leading the team to an excellent season turnaround. He has believed in this team throughout the entire season.
The team believes in McVay and the whole coaching staff. They won the division this season and are looking to make another run to a Super Bowl under McVay. Many teams would have waved the white flag and started planning for next season the way the season started for the Rams. But McVay has kept the group together and it has paid off for everyone.
"How about this, you lose Aaron Donald, a hall of fame defensive lineman," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. "And you basically transform the defense, with all these young guys. Award for general manager Les Snead. For Sean McVay. For everything this organization has done. Because they have remade the defense. Matthew Stafford is continuing to play at a high level. They got Puka Nacua. Puka Nacua is incredible."
"This is a team that is winning in different ways," said former NFL Player Tedy Bruschi. "Certain plays that have to be made, the Rams have been making them during that streak."
The Rams will look to close out the regular season with a win and go into the playoffs as the hottest team in the NFL. The Rams are a dangerous team. Do not be surprised if the Rams make a deep playoff run once again.
