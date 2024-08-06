Rams Injury Report: Latest Status of Every Injured Player
WR Puka Nacua
During the Rams’ joint practice with the Chargers, Nacua injured his knee while attempting to make a catch in the end zone. After he did not return to practice, it was reported by Adem Schefter on X that Nacua’s injury status is week to week.
DT Braden Fiske
A large blister on Fiske’s foot will keep him sidelined from offseason training until it can heal. The rookie is on a day-to-day watch with the blistered foot. Sean McVay stated that the blister is the "size of his foot".
RT Rob Havenstein
The veteran right tackle endured an ankle injury during the Rams’ practice last week, making him the third Rams lineman to go down with an injury. With a full month preceding the regular season, Havenstein is taking the recovery slowly on a week-to-week basis.
LT Alaric Jackson
Jackson is another Rams lineman recovering from an ankle injury this offseason. He was initially placed on day-to-day status but has transitioned to week-by-week, which suggests his recovery time is going to be longer than expected.
LG Jonah Jackson
The third member of the injured linemen trio is Jonah Jackson, who is dealing with a bruised scapula in his shoulder. His recovery is expected to last at least six weeks, which will leave him out of the preseason games and put him at risk of missing the first few weeks of the regular season.
CB Darious Williams
The speedy new addition to the Rams’ defense has been sidelined since the second day of offseason practice with a hamstring injury. Williams, the former Jaguars cornerback, is on a week-to-week recovery status. This injury may delay Williams’ second debut in a Rams uniform.
CB Derion Kendrick
The most serious injury among Rams players has been dealt to Kendrick. Unfortunately, he endured one of the most common and devastating sports injuries on the first day of the Rams’ training camp. A torn ACL will keep the third-year cornerback off the field for the entirety of the 2024 season.
TE Tyler Higbee
Back in January, Higbee tore both his ACL and MCL from a low hit in the fourth quarter of a tight Wild Card game loss. The tight end is currently on the PUP list as he continues to recover from the two torn ligaments. With only one month until the regular season, there is still no set date for Higbee’s return.