Rams' Jared Verse Featured On One Top-100 List
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
The Rams young defense was great in the second half of the season. Everyone last season thought the Rams defense were going to be a problem in a bad way but they were the complete opposite. The Rams defense was great.
They had a lot of young players but that was not a problem. They got better and better each week and turned into one of the best defenses late in the season.
The Rams were led by rookie defensive end Jared Verse. Verse in his rookie season in the National Football League played like a veteran and was one of the best defensive players in the league this past season. Verse is a Pro Bowler in his first season.
In ESPN list of Top 100 real NFL MVP Candidates for the 2024 season, Verse came in at 64.
Verse in his great rookie season had 36 solo tackles, four and a half sacks, two force fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
Heading into next season Verse will be one of the top defense players. He will lead the Rams young defense once again. He will be on my team's game plan to make sure they know where he is lined up on every single play.
If everyone returns next season for the Rams, this team will be the favorite to win the NFC West again and make a deep run into the playoffs. Another offseason for the young defense will be good and make them even more dangerous than this past season.
