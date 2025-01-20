Rams DC Chris Shula on the Advice He Received in First Season as DC
Before the season started many expected the Rams defense to be the team's biggest problem. It was not only a young defense but also one that lost one of the best defensive players in the history of the National Football League, Aaron Donald. All that noise has been shut down this season.
The Los Angeles Rams also had to replace former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who took the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams organization and head coach Sean McVay did not have to look far to find their new defensive coordinator.
McVay wanted and trusted his guy, Chris Shula. McVay and Shula go way back; they were college teammates at the University of Miami-Ohio.
Shula has been around football all his life. It is not a surprise that he has become a coach in the NFL. His dad coached in the NFL as well and his grandpa is Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula.
Since coming to Los Angeles in 2017, Shula has spent time as Rams linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator.
He has brought success to the Rams and has developed many players since he arrived in Los Angeles. This season was no different and he did an outstanding job getting the young defense ready to play every week and improving every week.
"It's funny you asked that," said Shula. "I think it was in OTAs because we were back at the [California Lutheran University] 'Cal-Lu' building. [Former Coach] Jason Garrett was just there watching and hanging out and he stopped me in the hallway and just said, 'Hey, [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] hired you to be you. Don't try to be anybody else and be the best version of yourself.' That's what I keep trying to tell myself. Just be the best version of me. Sean entrusted me with the job, do the best job you can, and don't try to be anybody else."
The Rams defense is made to be great. It will be a top defense for years to come. Will we be talking about the Rams defense how we have been talking about the offense for the last few seasons. Shula has it rolling in Los Angeles and he has opened many eyes around the NFL.
