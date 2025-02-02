Rams' Jared Verse Wants Team to Draft FSU Teammate
There are very few things in life that one should expect. Things change, they go away or they cease to exist. One of the things that will never switch up is Rams' OLB Jared Verse's love for his teammates. One of the most well-liked members of the organization, Verse's attitude and play has made him a fan favorite and one of the most respected men in the NFL despite his young age.
Often in the past, players of his caliber and his age have expressed certain attitudes and behaviors that are destructive to team comradery. Verse has done the opposite, being the glue that keeps a team and a winning effort strong.
All Rams fans remember the emotional moment Verse and Braden Fiske shared once both men found out they would be playing with each other again and that moment not only speaks to the relationship they share but also the character both men posses. Verse isn't done showing the love to his boys down in Tallahassee as he went on social media to show support for Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas who has entered the NFL Draft.
Thomas is regarded as a top cornerback in the class and Verse's words paint a clear picture that he wants another Seminole on the Rams. Verse has good reason for it.
I spoke to draft expert and analyst for TWSN Bill Sparks about Thomas and he told me "Azareyeh Thomas, the Florida State CB is an athletic, long armed cornerback who can use his length well in both run support and in the pass game. A willing tackler who triggers downhill very well in run support. He’s a Swiss Army knife for a defensive coordinator, as he can play boundary corner, slot corner or even some safety looks as well. Raw from a technique standpoint, but his athletic gifts will get him drafted early, likely within the first two rounds."
If the Rams want to aquire him, they have two choices. It is extremely unlikely he'll be available when the team's 90th overall selection comes about so they could either spend the 26th overall pick on him since it fills a pressing need or they could trade back as he should be available in the early second round.
